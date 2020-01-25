Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

