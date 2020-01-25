Waves Trading 4% Lower This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $85.79 million and approximately $59.40 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00010195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022253 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00035353 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006522 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,963,240 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, OKEx, Exmo, Coinbe, Indodax, Liqui, Upbit, BCEX, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, Kuna, Bitbns, Exrates, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.