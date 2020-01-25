Watch Point Trust Co Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Watch Point Trust Co bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 655 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,244. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $237.27 and a 1 year high of $354.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.01 and a 200-day moving average of $299.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.