Watch Point Trust Co Sells 420 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Watch Point Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,776 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,136,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

