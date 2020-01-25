Watch Point Trust Co Reduces Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Watch Point Trust Co lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Watch Point Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $41,422,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 41.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. 10,123,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,936. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

