Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) traded down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), 1,433,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 million and a P/E ratio of -40.83.

Warrego Energy Company Profile (ASX:WGO)

Warrego Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds 100% interest in the EP469 project covering an area of 224 square kilometers; and interest in the EPA-0127 project that comprise an area of 8,700 square kilometers located in Perth Basin, Western Australia.

