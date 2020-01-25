Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Achieves $19.72 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. Wanchain has a market cap of $19.72 million and $2.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007460 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

