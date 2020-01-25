Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Disney’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Increasing investments in ESPN+ and Disney+ are expected to hurt margins in the near term. The company anticipates higher operating losses in the DTC & International segment due to the ongoing investments. Additionally, increasing operating expenses related to domestic parks and resorts are expected to negatively impact profitability. Moreover, we expect the newly launched Disney+ to face stiff competition in the streaming market not only from incumbents like Netflix and Amazon but also from upcoming services by Apple, Comcast and AT&T. Further, estimates have been going down ahead of the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

