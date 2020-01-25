Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

WAC stock opened at €14.85 ($17.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a twelve month high of €25.58 ($29.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.71.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

