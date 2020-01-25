Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volution Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 228.33 ($3.00).

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 241 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.91 million and a P/E ratio of 26.20. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

