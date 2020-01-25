VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.09. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

