Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.68.

Visa stock opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,692,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $293,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

