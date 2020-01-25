Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.68.
Visa stock opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,692,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $293,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
