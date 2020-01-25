Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

V stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.