Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,100,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.