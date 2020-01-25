Virginia National Bank Sells 217 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Virginia National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $323.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

