Virginia National Bank Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.5% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $98,020,000 after acquiring an additional 148,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.86. 1,129,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $211.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

