Virginia National Bank Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Scorpio Tankers makes up about 1.6% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

