Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 3,647,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,984. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

