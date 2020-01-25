Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.10

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$4.10 ($2.91) and last traded at A$3.99 ($2.83), with a volume of 231419 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.85 ($2.73).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$3.66 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15.

In related news, insider Jennifer Fox Gambrell 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th.

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

