Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.94.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

