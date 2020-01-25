Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.41 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Upbit. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $112,013.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008016 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,533 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

