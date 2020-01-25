VF (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VF (NYSE:VFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 31.14%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. VF updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.53 on Friday. VF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

