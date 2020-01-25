Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $115.24 and a one year high of $165.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.