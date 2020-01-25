Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $56.87 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit and Graviex. Verge has a total market cap of $56.87 million and $648,159.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00640069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,156,794,759 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, YoBit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.