Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Up 6.7%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.91, 2,369,780 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,931,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.46.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 160.88% and a negative net margin of 809.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verastem by 175.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 297,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verastem by 467.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 212,772 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Verastem by 366.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 208,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Verastem by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

