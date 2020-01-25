Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.37

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 288728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

