Velas Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and $1.76 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,049,744,292 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,661,701 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

