Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.21.

VRNS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,024. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

