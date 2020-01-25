Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.83.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

