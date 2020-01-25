Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is McCutchen Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McCutchen Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $56,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,460,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,587,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $95.45. 3,517,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $79.59 and a 52-week high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

