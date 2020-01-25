Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $184.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

