Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Lowered by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $67.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.