Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $174.43 and a 1-year high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

