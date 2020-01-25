Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,892,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,565,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.26. 788,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,606. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $263.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

