VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,640,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,866.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.31.

