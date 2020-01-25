VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. 44,492,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,500,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

