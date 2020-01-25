ValuEngine Upgrades PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSR opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. PASSUR Aerospace has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
About PASSUR Aerospace
