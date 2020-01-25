ValuEngine Upgrades PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSR opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. PASSUR Aerospace has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

