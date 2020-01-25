ValuEngine Downgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Sell

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 0.77. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lantronix by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $266,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Recommended Story: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.