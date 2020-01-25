ValuEngine Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 120,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.74 million, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $3,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 241,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 219,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.