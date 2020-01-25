Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.07. 925,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.99.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

