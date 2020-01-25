Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,645 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after acquiring an additional 937,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,303,000 after acquiring an additional 736,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,658 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

