Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.57 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

