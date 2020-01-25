Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in 3M by 932.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 323.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after buying an additional 102,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.15. 2,641,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,616. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average is $168.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

