Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 177,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 75,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $23,617,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.94. 11,630,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.43 and a 1 year high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

