Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 19,346.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,339,000 after buying an additional 1,725,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after buying an additional 795,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 95.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 621,550 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter worth about $9,442,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after buying an additional 299,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

