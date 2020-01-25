Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,656 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

