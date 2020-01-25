USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered USINAS SIDERURG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS USNZY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USINAS SIDERURG/S will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

