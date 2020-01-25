Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.40. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 94,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Unum Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 166,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Unum Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

