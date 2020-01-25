Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NASDAQ:CHSP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Uniti Group and Chesapeake Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 4 4 0 0 1.50 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Uniti Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 96.98%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uniti Group and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.02 billion 1.24 $16.19 million $2.51 2.60 Chesapeake Lodging Trust $597.17 million 2.76 $96.97 million $2.34 11.61

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Uniti Group pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Uniti Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 3.06% -2.17% 0.68% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 15.74% 5.73% 3.10%

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,288 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

