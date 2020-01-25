United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Increased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after buying an additional 370,601 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.19. 3,698,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $113.77 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.18.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.